Twins will gladly give the ball to their bulldog Sonny Gray for Game 3 against the Astros

Gray was as determined as ever this year to be more durable, reliable and pitch deeper into games, even calling out some of the others in the 2022 rotation for the way they seemed to him to be content with simply lasting five innings.

This season, the right-hander logged 184 innings for his highest total since 2015 with the Oakland Athletics. His ERA (2.79) was the third-best in baseball. “It was the idea of attacking, knowing that your stuff is great, your stuff is some of the best stuff in the league,” Gray said. “It has been for a long time, and it still is.” headtopics.com

That’s the kind of bulldog mentality he used to bring to football, which he said Monday “might be my favorite sport.” Gray, who flew home from Houston early with his wife and two sons to get a good night’s rest and watched Minnesota’swith his family on TV, approaches opposing hitters much the same way he used to attack defenses as a quarterback.Cristian Javier will start for the Astros in Game 3.

“He was one of the first people to text me after I got traded. I don’t know who he got my number from, but he texted me really, really soon. He was like, ‘Looking forward to work with you,”’ López said.“Sonny knows how to pitch,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said, “and Sonny’s not scared.”“He seems to be hot right now, but they have good hitters throughout their lineup,” Gray said. headtopics.com

