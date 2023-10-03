Twins end record streak of playoff futility with Game 1 win over Blue Jays

bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code grants $365 in KY, NJ, Ohio, CO, VA & Iowa for Blue Jays-TwinsStitches riding with home team in this AL Central showdownIt was the Twins’ first playoff win since Oct. 5, 2004, when Johan Santana shut down the Yankees in a 2-0 win in Game 1 of the Division Series.

Stitches riding with home team in this AL Central showdown

Twins snap 18-game playoff losing streak, edge Jays: Here's what we learnedThe Twins won their first postseason game in 19 tries — and 19 years. Here are our takeaways from Minnesota's Game 1 wild-card victory over Toronto.

On the strength of a terrific start from Pablo Lopez and two homers from Royce Lewis, Minnesota snapped its 18-game playoff losing skid — the longest in the four major North American sports — with a 3-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Tuesday afternoon in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series.

It was the Twins’ first playoff win since Oct. 5, 2004, when Johan Santana shut down the Yankees in a 2-0 win in Game 1 of the Division Series.

That last postseason win was so long ago that it was almost six years before the Twins played their first game in Target Field, three years before the release of the first iPhone and a month before President George W. Bush was elected to his second term in office.Royce Lewis of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series at Target Field.Lewis, who was just 5 years old the last time the Twins had won in the playoffs, played a pivotal role in his first postseason game, driving in all three runs with his two longballs.

He got things started off in the first inning with a two-run shot before adding a solo blast two frames later.Pablo Lopez of the Minnesota Twins walks back to the dugout after being relieved against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series at Target Field.Lopez, a native of Venezuela, wore the jersey of his countryman Santana before the outing and did his best impression of the two-time Cy Young Award winner on the field.

The righty held Toronto in check, yielding one run on five hits over 5 2/3 frames to earn the win.

Now, the Twins have a chance to win their first postseason series since 2002 when they take on Toronto again on Wednesday afternoon in front of their home fans.

