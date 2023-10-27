Twilight: Josh Peck Reveals He Got Very Close to Playing Edward, 'What the F--k? Impossible!'

The Twilight films have a special place in many people's hearts, thanks to their moody aesthetic and star-studded ensemble cast. As a new interview reveals, the casting for the fledgling franchise very briefly included one unexpected actor. In a recent episode of the Great Guys podcast, Josh Peck revealed that he was asked to audition for Twilight's male lead role, Edward Cullen.

"I remember it's like 2006? 7?" Peck told cohost, Ben Soffer and guest Taylor Lautner."They're like, 'Audition for this movie Twilight. It's based on a book — it's gonna be great.' So I send in my tape... Edward. A month later, I'm with my manager. He goes, 'It's down to you and three guys. You're close,'" Peck recalled.

"Spoiler alert," Peck joked."Didn't get it. I'm like, 'In what f---ing world were they like,"Okay, here's what we're thinking: Chris Hemsworth or Stanley Tucci?"'" he said."Like what the f---? Impossible!" headtopics.com

Who Auditioned For Twilight?Peck is far from the only actor to have tried and failed to appear in Twilight, with fellow Nickelodeon star Jamie Lynn Spears also revealing that she auditioned for the film. Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence also said she"immediately" got rejected, years before she would lead her own franchise in The Hunger Games.

"I auditioned for 'Twilight,'" Lawrence confirmed to The Rewatchables podcast."They turned me down immediately. I didn't even get a callback. But my life would've been totally different. I got 'Hunger Games' I think, like, a year later. It was probably after 'Winter's Bone.' ...I was still in a franchise, so I was still trying to counteract the franchise-ness. I'd still be doing that if I was in 'Twilight. headtopics.com

Read more:

ComicBook »

Josh Peck Twilight Audition for Edward: Final Three, Manager SaidJosh Peck was in disbelief when his manager told him he was one of the final three candidates for Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight' franchise. Read more ⮕

Josh Peck Auditioned For Edward Cullen in ‘Twilight’Alex Portée is a senior trending reporter at TODAY Digital and is based in Los Angeles. She has previously published food and culture pieces for Vogue, New York Magazine, Netflix Queue and more. Read more ⮕

Josh Peck Says He Was Nearly Cast as Twilight’s Edward CullenJosh Peck revealed that after his audition, he was nearly cast to play the role as Edward Cullen in Twilight. Read more ⮕

Josh Peck Almost Played Edward Cullen in 'Twilight'The 'Oppenheimer' actor revealed he was one of the final four actors in the running for the iconic role that eventually went to Robert Pattinson. Read more ⮕

Josh Peck says he got 'close' to playing Edward in Twilight: 'Like, what the f---? Impossible!''Drake & Josh' star Josh Peck has revealed that he came 'close' to playing Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight' movies. Read more ⮕

Josh Peck Reveals He Came 'Close' to Playing Edward in Twilight: 'Hadn't Even Had a Tummy Tuck Yet!'Josh Peck recalled on his 'Good Guys' podcast, with 'Twilight' alum Taylor Lautner as a guest, that he came 'close' to playing Edward in the vampire saga Read more ⮕