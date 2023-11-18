Twenty-One Ohio State Football Players to Participate in Senior Day Festivities

Twenty-one Ohio State football players will participate in Senior Day festivities before the Buckeyes’ final home game of the season against Minnesota. The full list of Buckeyes who will participate in Saturday’s Senior Day ceremony, as provided by Ohio State on Friday:While all of those players have chosen to go through Senior Day festivities on Saturday, that doesn’t necessarily mean all of them will be leaving Ohio State after this season.

Because of the extra year of eligibility all college football players received in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only four of this year’s Senior Day honorees are actually in their final year of eligibility: sixth-year seniors Xavier Johnson, Matt Jones, and Josh Proctor and seventh-year senior Tristan Gebbi





