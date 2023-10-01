TWD Daryl Dixon Episode 5 Trailer: Daryl & Laurent Travel To The Nest

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning: SPOILERS ahead for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 4!A new trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 5 reveals what's next on Daryl's journey to deliver Laurent to the Nest.

Warning: SPOILERS ahead for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 4!A new trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 5 reveals what's next on Daryl's journey to deliver Laurent to the Nest. The end of episode 4 saw Isabelle stay behind in Paris to keep Quinn and his men from pursuing Laurent or joining forces with the Pouvoir. This means episode 5 will begin with Daryl and Laurent on their own.

Now, The Walking Dead (via WotNot) has released a trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 5, revealing what happens next for Daryl and Laurent.Source: The Walking Dead (via WotNot)

