Tustin's Twin Blimp Hangars: A Beloved Part of Orange County's Landscape

Soon after Jude Francis moved into his new three-story Tustin townhouse in 2012, he attended an open house at his famous neighbor across the street: the city’s twin blimp hangars. Seventeen stories tall, as wide as a football field and over 1,000 feet long, the wooden structures were built by the Navy in World War II to house dirigibles assigned to patrol the Pacific Coast. The Marines took over during the Korean War, storing military helicopters there until shutting down the facility in 1999.

By then, the hangars had become a beloved part of the Orange County landscape. For decades, they were the tallest buildings in the area, towering over a county that went from agriculture to suburbia to today’s metropolis of nearly 3.2 million people. The elegantly curved behemoths were visible by plane when landing at John Wayne Airport, from the 55 Freeway and for miles around. They got the Hollywood treatment in films like 'Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me' and the 2009 reboot of 'Star Tre

United States Headlines Read more: LATİMES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LADAİLYNEWS: Massive Wooden Blimp Hangar in Tustin Continues to SmolderWorkers in full protective gear, including respirators, pick up debris around the Tustin Hangar while hot spots continue to ignite, sending black smoke into the air. The 17-story hangar, along with its southern twin, was built in 1942 at the Marine Corps Air Station Tustin to house blimps and planes for patrolling the West Coast for Japanese submarines. After the base was shuttered in 1999, most of the land transferred to Tustin . But the Navy still owns both hangars, which are on the Tustin now leases the south hangar from the Navy and maintains the historic building, with community events sometimes held inside.

Source: ladailynews | Read more »

CBSLA: Tustin schools closed again Monday due to lingering effects of hangar fireAll Tustin Unified School District schools will again be closed on Monday as emergency workers continue to assess the environmental impact left behind by a devastating fire that ravaged one of the two World War II blimp hangars located on the Tustin Air Base.

Source: CBSLA | Read more »

NBCSANDİEGO: Former Military Hangar Fire in Tustin Requires Cleanup EffortsThe city of Tustin , Orange County , and Navy are all chipping in funding to get clean-up crews on the ground after a former military hangar caught fire Tuesday, releasing toxic chemicals into the air for days.

Source: nbcsandiego | Read more »

ABC7: Schools in Tustin to Reopen After Fire at Old Military HangarMore than a dozen schools in Tustin are set to reopen Wednesday after a massive fire at an old military hangar released toxic substances into the air. The Tustin Unified School District conducted remote instruction last week due to concerns about air quality.

Source: ABC7 | Read more »

CBSLA: Tustin schools closed Monday due to hangar fire, some to reopen TuesdaySchools in the Tustin Unified School District will be closed Monday while an assessment is made of the environmental impact on each campus from a fire that destroyed one of two massive World War II blimp hangars at the former Tustin Air Base.

Source: CBSLA | Read more »

ABC7: Schools in Tustin Unified School District Closed for Assessment After FireSchools in the Tustin Unified School District will be closed Monday while an assessment is made of the environmental impact on each campus from a fire that destroyed one of two massive World War II blimp hangars at the former Tustin Air Base.

Source: ABC7 | Read more »