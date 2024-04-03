Turtles All the Way Down Trailer Offers Preview of John Green's Latest Adaptation

The sixth adaptation of John Green's novels is officially only a month away. Turtles All the Way Down is set to premiere on Max on May 2 and a new trailer offers a preview of Isabella Merced's journey of mystery, romance, and plenty of angst. Hailing from director Hannah Marks, the young adult film tackles anxiety through the eyes of Aza Holmes as she navigates the many invasive thoughts that she can't control.

New Line Cinema and Temple Hill collaborated for the adaptation of the novel, which Green has described as deeply personal to his experiences growing up. Turtles All the Way Down follows Merced as the 17-year-old Aza, who's just trying to get by in life and be a good student, friend, and daughter while battling obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety. Following news of fugitive billionaire Russell Pickett's disappearance, Aza and her best friend Daisy (Cree) go on the hunt to find him and claim the reward money for turning him in to authorities

