‘Turtleboy’ blogger accused of witness intimidation is due in court in Massachusetts

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — A confrontational blogger known as “Turtleboy,” who has been accused of witness intimidation in a criminal case against a woman accused of running over a Boston police officer with her vehicle, was due in court Wednesday to face charges, officials said.

Aidan Timothy Kearney was in custody pending an arraignment in Stoughton District Court, officials said. The charges were to be released after the court appearance, a court clerk told The Associated Press.

Kearney has blogged extensively about a criminal case against a woman accused of running over a Boston police officer and leaving him to die in January 2022. The officer was found dead outside a home in Canton, Massachusetts, and Kearney has suggested a coverup. headtopics.com

The district attorney for Norfolk County referred questions to a special counsel appointed to look into accusations of witness intimidation and “other actions.” Fall River attorney Kenneth Mello, the special prosecutor, could not be reached immediately by phone.In August, District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey took the unusual step of releasing a video statement in which he condemned “absolutely baseless” harassment and vilification of witnesses in the matter.

