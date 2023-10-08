Türkiye conducts aerial operations against YPG/PKK in northern Syria

Many terrorists have been neutralised, and all precautions were taken to minimise environmental impact and civilian casualties, the Turkish Defence Ministry has said.

Turkish forces destroyed at least six targets, consisting of shelters and bunkers used in the fight against separatist terrorists, in an air operation carried out in northern Syria, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence has said.

In its Sunday statement, the ministry said that it carried out an operation against the PKK/YPG and other terrorist elements in order to neutralise them and ensure border security. The statement underlined that the operation was carried out under the United Nations' self-defence article.It also emphasised that many terrorists were neutralised during the operation and that all necessary precautions were taken to prevent any damage to the environment or innocent civilians. headtopics.com

These operations are aimed at preventing terrorist attacks against the Turkish people and security forces, as well as ensuring Türkiye's border security, the Turkish Defence Ministry underlined.Türkiye has been conducting military operations in northern Syria since 2016 as Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad has failed to protect the country's territories from terror groups.

The Turkish government has vowed that operations in northern Syria are a reminder of Türkiye's determination to fight the PKK/YPG and other terrorist groups in the region. The PKK/YPG terror group has been fighting the Turkish state for decades. It is designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and other countries. headtopics.com

