Turkish forces neutralise 6 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye. / Photo: AA

Turkish security forces “neutralised” six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, a region near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said. The terrorists were “neutralised” in the Operation Claw-Lock area, the ministry said on Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our Turkish Armed Forces, whose strength comes from our noble nation, continue to carry out the counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq without letup,” the ministry added. It also expressed determination to continue operations “until there is not a single terrorist left in the region.” headtopics.com

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in 2022 to target the PKK terror organisation’s hideouts in northern Iraq’s Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border. In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

