Turkish and Pakistani Presidents Discuss Bolstering Bilateral Ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Pakistan i counterpart, Asif Ali Zardari, have discussed bilateral relations over the phone. During the call, Erdogan expressed Türkiye's determination to strengthen ties between the two nations in all areas.

Erdogan also stressed that their "exemplary" bilateral relations would be further reinforced during an upcoming meeting of their High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council on Saturday.

Turkey Pakistan Bilateral Ties Phone Conversation High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council

