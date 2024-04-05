Turkish Airlines to Launch Longest Flight from Denver to Istanbul

Turkish Airlines will launch the longest flight from Denver International Airport (DIA) to Istanbul , covering a distance of 6,130 miles. This expansion of global connections brings the total number of airlines at DIA to 26.

Flights will be available three days a week starting June 11, with roundtrip fares around $1,329. The new route is seen as a milestone in linking the Rocky Mountain West with the rest of the world, providing opportunities for travel to India, Africa, and the Middle East.

