Turkey warns it will strike Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria after a suicide bombing in Ankara

Turkey’s foreign minister warned on Wednesday that Kurdish militants behind a suicide bombing in the Turkish capital face robust retaliation against their group’s positions in Syria and Iraq.outside the Interior Ministry in Ankara in which one attacker blew himself up and another would-be bomber was killed in a shootout with police. Two police were wounded in the attack.

“I advise third parties to stay away from the PKK and YPG and their facilities. Our armed forces’ response to this terrorist attack will be extremely clear and they will regret committing such an act,” Fidan said.

Turkey’s air force struck suspected PKK sites in northern Iraq, where the group’s leadership is based, hours after the attack on Sunday, and again on Tuesday. The Defense Ministry said a large number of PKK militants were “neutralized” in the strikes.

The militant, who was identified as Nabo Kele Hayri and went by the codename of Mazlum Afrin, was wanted for his alleged role in planning an attack last year on Istanbul’s main pedestrian street, Istiklal. The attack left six people dead. headtopics.com

British police have opened an investigation into corporate manslaughter at a northern England hospital after a neonatal nurse was convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others when she worked thereJill Biden urges women to get mammograms or other cancer exams during Breast Cancer Awareness...

Read more:

sdut »

Turkey Bombs Iraq Following Kurdish PKK Terror AttackTurkey announced a bombing campaign consisting of airstrikes on 20 alleged strategic positions in Iraq, a response to a PKK suicide attack.

What is the PKK, the Kurdish rebel group behind bomb blast in Turkey?The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group claimed responsibility for a bomb attack in the Turkish capital Ankara, the first such attack there in years, which prompted Turkey to hit back in Iraq and at home.

Turkey detains nearly 1000, including alleged Kurdish militants, following suicide bomb attackPolice detained almost a thousand people in raids across Turkey on Tuesday, including dozens with alleged links to Kurdish militants, days after a suicide bomb attack in the Turkish capital.

Turkey detains nearly 1000, including alleged Kurdish militants, following suicide bomb attackPolice detained almost a thousand people in raids across Turkey on Tuesday, including dozens with alleged links to Kurdish militants and an opposition news anchor, days after a suicide bomb attack in the Turkish capital.

Turkey detains nearly 1000, including alleged Kurdish militants, following suicide bomb attackPolice detained almost a thousand people in raids across Turkey on Tuesday, including dozens with alleged links to Kurdish militants and an opposition news anchor, days after a suicide bomb attack in the Turkish capital.

Turkey detains dozens in nationwide sweep targeting alleged Kurdish militants linked to suicide bombingTurkish authorities conducted a widespread crackdown, detaining at least 67 individuals across the country in a concerted effort aimed at those linked to Kurdish militants.