Turkey Stands in Solidarity with Kazakhstan Amid Devastating Floods

The Turkish Foreign Ministry declared its solidarity with Kazakhstan as devastating floods wreak havoc in multiple regions of the country. Tens of thousands of Kazakhstan is have been forced to evacuate due to the serious damage caused by the floods.

The Turkish government expressed its condolences and stated that it is ready to provide any assistance to aid in the recovery efforts and alleviate the suffering caused by this disaster.

Turkey Kazakhstan Floods Solidarity Assistance Recovery Efforts

