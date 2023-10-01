Turkey says 'terrorists' carried out bomb attack near government building

Turkey's interior minister said on Sunday that two 'terrorists' carried out a bomb attack in front of the ministry buildings in Ankara, adding one of them died in the explosion and the other was 'neutralized' by authorities there. Members of Turkish Police Special Forces secure an area following an explosion near the Interior Ministry in Ankara, Turkey October 1, 2023.

REUTERS/Cagla GurdoganANKARA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's interior minister said on Sunday that two "terrorists" carried out a bomb attack in front of the ministry buildings in Ankara, adding one of them died in the explosion and the other was "neutralized" by authorities there.

Turkish media earlier reported that an explosion was heard near the parliament and ministerial buildings. Ali Yerlikaya, the minister, said on social media platform X that two police officers were slightly injured in the incident at 9:30 a.m. (0630 GMT).

Read more:

Reuters »

NBC Leans Into Taylor Swift to Build ‘Sunday Night Football’ BuzzFrom a promo featuring Swift's 'Welcome to New York' to friendship bracelets for on-air talent, NBC is hoping Swifties can bring big ratings to the game of the week.

Ankara condemns 'despicable act' of targeting Turkish president in StockholmTurkish people expect Sweden to prevent 'both such insulting actions against our elected officials and the ongoing propaganda activities of terrorist organisations,' Türkiye's Foreign Ministry says.

An explosion has been heard in the heart of the Turkish capital, Ankara, Turkish media reportAn explosion has been heard in the heart of the Turkish capital, Ankara, Turkish media report

Turkish media report an explosion has been heard in Ankara on the day the Parliament reconvenesTurkish media reports say a loud explosion was heard in the heart of the Turkish capital, Ankara

Santa Anita horse racing consensus picks for Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023The consensus box of Santa Anita horse racing picks comes from handicappers Bob Mieszerski, Art Wilson, Terry Turrell and Eddie Wilson. Here are the picks for thoroughbred races on Sunday, Oct. 1, …

ESPN+, Disney+ will stream 'Toy Story' animated version of Sunday's Falcon-Jaguars gameThe telecast will be entirely animated, with the players' movements in sync with what is happening in real time on the field.