Turkey says 26 militants 'neutralised' as conflict escalates in Syria

ISTANBUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's military "neutralised" 26 Kurdish militants in northern Syria overnight in retaliation for a rocket attack on a Turkish base, the defence ministry said on Friday as conflict escalated nearly a week after a bomb attack in Ankara.

The defence ministry said Turkey separately conducted air strikes and destroyed 30 militant targets elsewhere in northern Syria, including an oil well, a storage facility and shelters. The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) claimed responsibility for Sunday's bombing in Ankara that left the two attackers dead and wounded two police officers. Turkey said the attackers came from Syria but the Syrian SDF forces denied this.

Turkey lists the YPG as a terrorist organisation and says it is indistinguishable from the PKK, which has fought an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.The YPG is also at the heart of the SDF forces in the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State militants. U.S. support for them has long caused tension with Turkey. headtopics.com

that was operating near its troops in Syria, the first time Washington has brought down an aircraft of NATO ally Turkey. A Pentagon spokesman said Turkish drones were seen carrying out airstrikes in Hasakah, northeast Syria, and one drone came within less than a half a kilometre (0.3 miles) of U.S. troops, was deemed a threat and shot down by F-16 aircraft.

