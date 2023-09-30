Turkey’s premier film festival is canceled following a documentary dispute

Turkey’s oldest film festival has been canceled amid controversy surrounding a politically sensitive documentary about the aftermath of a 2016 coup attempt. FETO is an acronym the Turkish government uses for a movement led by U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom the government blames for the failed coup. Gulen denies any involvement.

More than 130,000 alleged supporters in Turkey were fired from their jobs under emergency decrees declared after the military uprising.

The ministry added that it would “not be part of the effort to discredit the epic struggle of our beloved nation on July 15 and to use art as an element of provocation.” In a video posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Bocek, a member of Turkey’s opposition party, blamed the festival’s administrators and artistic team for mishandling the controversy and not engaging in crisis management.

“Due to the mess created by their own hand,” the festival administration, artistic director and the entire artistic team were fired, he said. “Nobody should doubt that I will not allow our festival to be used for anyone’s political agenda,” the mayor said. headtopics.com

