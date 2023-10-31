Turkey Prices Drop, Making Thanksgiving Cheaper

Here’s something to be thankful for: Turkeys are gobbling up much less of the Thanksgiving budget this year, so the cost of hosting your family and friends is 4.5% less than it was a year ago. That’s according to the latest American Farm Bureau Federation survey released on Wednesday, which put the average price of a traditional Thanksgiving feast for 10 people in 2023 at $61.17, or less than $6.20 per person, largely thanks to turkey prices being down 5.6% compared with last year.

Whipping cream and cranberries have dropped even more — down 22.8% and 18.3% year over year, respectively. So how did the Farm Bureau tally up the total Thanksgiving price tag? It sends volunteer shoppers to visit supermarkets and check food prices in stores across all 50 states and Puerto Rico every year, as well as online using grocery-store apps and websites, in the weeks leading up to the November holiday. Then the survey itemizes the prices of the foods traditionally served at Thanksgiving dinner, like turkey, stuffing and cranberries, to add up the average cost of the Turkey Day feas

United States Headlines Read more: MARKETWATCH »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HEALTH: Why Does Turkey Make You Sleepy? Here's What To Know About TryptophanIf Thanksgiving turkey makes you sleepy, it might be the tryptophan in turkey, or maybe not.

Source: Health | Read more »

PHİLLYDAİLYNEWS: This Bucks County train station could get elevators and more as part of $61 million renovationThe station has been selected to receive $30.5 million in federal funding made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Source: PhillyDailyNews | Read more »

STARTELEGRAM: Thanksgiving football: Which NFL games are on TV on Turkey Day?Every year the NFL plays several games on Thanksgiving . Which teams are playing this season and who is performing at the halftime shows?

Source: startelegram | Read more »

MERCNEWS: A Butterball Turkey Talk-Line expert on Thanksgiving disasters and redemptionButterball’s turkey hotline is also known as the “Cooking 911,” due to its amount of food disaster-related calls.

Source: mercnews | Read more »

ETNOW: Best Thanksgiving Turkey Delivery Deal 2023: Get a Free Turkey to Make the Holiday So Much SimplerWe've found an incredible deal that gives shoppers a free turkey for their Thanksgiving dinner.

Source: etnow | Read more »

LADAİLYNEWS: Thanksgiving dinner costs are up even as turkey prices tumble“Don’t expect tremendous savings,” a new report from Wells Fargo’s Agri-Food Institute warns, noting that food-at-home prices are still up 2.4% compared with last October. “This year’s celebration …

Source: ladailynews | Read more »