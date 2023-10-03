Turkey detains dozens in nationwide sweep targeting alleged Kurdish militants linked to suicide bombing

Police detained at least 67 people across Turkey on Tuesday in a sweep targeting people with alleged links to Kurdish militants, days after aInterior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said police carried out raids in 16 Turkish provinces, detaining 55 people suspected of being part of the"intelligence structure" of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said police carried out raids in 16 Turkish provinces, detaining 55 people suspected of being part of the"intelligence structure" of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. At least 12 other suspected PKK members were rounded up in a separate operation in five provinces, Yerlikaya wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The PKK has led a decades-long insurgency in Turkey and is considered a terror organization by the United States and the European Union. Tens of thousands of people have died since the start of the conflict in 1984.was set to address Parliament as it returned from its summer recess. A second would-be bomber was killed in a shootout with police.

MOURNERS GATHER FOR FUNERALS IN PAKISTAN AFTER DEADLY SUICIDE BOMBING AT ELECTION RALLY WHERE 54 WERE KILLED A Turkish security force member is seen on duty close to a restricted zone following an explosion in Ankara on Oct. 1, 2023.

MOURNERS GATHER FOR FUNERALS IN PAKISTAN AFTER DEADLY SUICIDE BOMBING AT ELECTION RALLY WHERE 54 WERE KILLED

A Turkish security force member is seen on duty close to a restricted zone following an explosion in Ankara on Oct. 1, 2023.Two police officers were slightly wounded in the attack. The suspects arrived at the scene inside a vehicle they seized from a veterinarian in the central Turkish of Kayseri after shooting him in the head, officials said.

The PKK claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a news website close to the group, while Turkish authorities identified one of the assailants as a PKK militant. Hours later, Turkey’s Air Force carried out airstrikes on suspected PKK sites in northern Iraq, where the group's leadership is based.Yerlikaya did not clarify whether the people rounded up on Tuesday were suspected of direct involvement in Sunday’s attack.

