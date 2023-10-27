Tupac, Snoop Dogg Diamond-Encrusted Death Row Pendants Head to Auction

Owning a little piece of rap history doesn’t come easy, but collectors have a chance to make that happen for the next couple of weeks.First Look: Inside the New Amenity Spaces and Penthouse at The Parker in BostonJennifer Lopez’s Lavish Bel Air Retreat Sells to the Neighbors for $34 Million

Both pieces of bling were commissioned by Suge Knight, the founder of the record company. The more expensive of the two, which features 14-carat gold and about three carats in diamonds, was given to the label’s highest-ranking artists, including Tupac and Snoop. Musicians farther down the food chain could wear the less iced-out version, which is adorned with about one carat of pavé-set diamonds.that depicted a gang symbol, according to Gotta Have Rock and Roll.

The two pieces being offered at auction came from the personal collection of Reggie Wright Jr., who served as the label’s general manager. Wright is also letting go of a few additional pieces from rap’s legacy: Tupac’sperformance envelope and personalized ticket from his 1996 appearance on the show are expected to fetch up to $12,000. headtopics.com

Elsewhere, Gotta Have Rock and Roll is selling unreleased footage of the Notorious B.I.G.’s last-ever concert before he was murdered. Performing at Sting in Jamaica, Biggie took the mic from a wheelchair because he had been in a car accident a couple months prior. The videotape, which is being offered alongside the rapper’s signed contract, could sell for as much as $2 million.

Over the past few months, rapper's jewelry has fetched some pretty impressive prices at auction: In July, Drake revealed that$1 million for Tupac's custom gold ring. And earlier this month, a diamond Jacob & Co. watch previously owned by Jay-Z

