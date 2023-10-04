Tupac Shakur shooting suspect Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis in solitary at jail over concern ‘he will get whacked’

The man charged with murder over the death of Tupac Shakur 27 years ago made his first court appearance in Las Vegas Wednesday.

After the brief hearing he was sent back to the Clark County Detention Center, where a source told The Post Davis is being kept away from other inmates and had been placed in the medical unit. “The proof is evident and the presumption is great that he will be convicted of first-degree murder, which allows us to ask for a no bail setting,” Wolfson said.Investigators confiscated several computers, laptops and iPads from the home, as well as .40 caliber cartridges, according to a search warrant obtained by The Post.

Davis wrote in his memoir “Compton Street Legend” his nephew Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson was the one who fatally shot Shakur from the back seat of the car. In his tell-all book, Davis wrote he agreed to speak to local authorities and the FBI about the shooting in exchange for them dropping drug charges in a federal case for which he was facing life in prison. headtopics.com

