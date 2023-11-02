Tupac Shakur’s Killer: What Did Keefe D Confess About His Involvement?

This entire case will be covered in detail in the upcoming episode of the ID special titled, Who Killed Tupac: Confessions of a Killer? It will air on the Investigation Discovery channel on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 9:00 pm et.Tupac Shakur was assassinated on September 7, 1996, at approximately 11:15 pm. The American rapper received a fatal shot in a drive-by shooting that took place in Las Vegas Valley, Nevada. Tupac was in a car when this tragic incident took place.

The weapon used for his killing was a .40-calibre Glock. Four rounds were shot at him. Two bullets penetrated his chest, one in the arm, and one in the thigh. He was instantly taken to a hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries six days later. His alleged killer Duane Keith Davis AKA Keefe D was arrested 27 years after the murder.

