Tupac Shakur murder: Suspect makes first court appearance

FILE PHOTO: A booking photo of Duane"Keefe D" Davis, photographed off of a television monitor, is shown during a news conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters. A Nevada grand jury indicted Davis on one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Authorities charged Davis with murder last week, more than two and a half decades after Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight were shot near the Las Vegas Strip.Spurred by an earlier fight involving his nephew, Orlando Anderson, Shakur and Knight, Davis and others camped out for the pair outside a club where they were expected to appear on the night of the shooting, police said.

Both Shakur and Knight were injured. Shakur died of his injuries six days later, on Sept. 13, 1996. He was 25 years old. Last week, Lt. Jason Johansson said at a news conference that Davis is “the only living suspect related to this investigation” and that “all other three suspects are deceased.”Flavor Flav, standing with rapper Tupac Shakur, greets fans backstage during the 1989 American Music Awards, Los Angeles, California, January 30, 1989.

Suspect charged in Tupac Shakur's deadly shooting makes first court appearance in Las VegasDuane “Keffe D' Davis faced a Nevada judge Wednesday after his indictment last week. Police and prosecutors say Davis orchestrated the drive-by killing of the hip-hop icon in September 1996 and provided his nephew with the gun to do it. Davis has publicly described his role in the killing for several years.

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, suspect charged in Tupac Shakur's murder, makes 1st court appearanceDuane 'Keffe D' Davis, 60, has been charged with one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement.

