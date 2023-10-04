Tupac Shakur murder suspect makes first appearance in Las Vegas court

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department hold press conference about the arrest made in Tupac Shakur's murder

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department held a press conference regarding the arrest made in the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur in September 1996.Police say Davis was the mastermind behind the fatal shooting. He was indicted on the charge of open murder with use of a deadly weapon along with a gang enhancement, prosecutors first revealed during a press conference Friday.

Grand jurors also voted to add sentencing enhancements for the use of a deadly weapon and alleged gang activity. If Davis is convicted, that could add decades to his sentence. Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo said a grand jury had been seated in the case for"several months." The district attorney described Davis as the"on-ground, on-site commander" who"ordered the death" of Shakur.(Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)from a"close associate. headtopics.com

Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur to make court appearance in Las Vegas
The man facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas 27 years ago is due to make his first appearance before a Nevada judge.

