Tunnel to Towers chair Frank Siller hosts 22nd annual 9/11 5K race: ‘We remember everybody’

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC was held for the 22nd year in a row on Sept. 24, 2023. Chairman Frank Siller reflected on the event that honors the heroes of 9/11. has pulled off another 5K Run & Walk NYC event in honor of the many heroes of 9/11.

The foundation kicked off its 22nd annual race on Sunday in New York City, with participants running through the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel to the former site of the Twin Towers.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation chairman Frank Siller started the event in memory of his brother, first responder Stephen Siller — who ran the same route on Sept. 11, 2001. TUNNEL TO TOWERS NYC 5K: PARTICIPANTS HONOR AMERICA'S HEROES AS ‘ONE NATION’ FOR 21 YEARS IN A ROW

In an interview with Fox News Digital at the 5K race, Siller reflected on each life that was tragically lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Siller spoke about the many runners who are the spouses and children of first responders and military service members — the people who served our nation in a variety of ways. headtopics.com

Frank Siller joined Fox News Digital for an interview at the Tunnel to Towers 5K finish line on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in New York City.

Read more:

FoxNews »

FOX News’ Joey Jones interviews Tunnel to Towers founder Frank Siller from their annual 5K starting line as the race kicks off to honor those who died in 9/11.Tunnel to Towers Foundation

has pulled off another 5K Run & Walk NYC event in honor of the many heroes of 9/11.

The foundation kicked off its 22nd annual race on Sunday in New York City, with participants running through the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel to the former site of the Twin Towers.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation chairman Frank Siller started the event in memory of his brother, first responder Stephen Siller — who ran the same route on Sept. 11, 2001.

TUNNEL TO TOWERS NYC 5K: PARTICIPANTS HONOR AMERICA'S HEROES AS ‘ONE NATION’ FOR 21 YEARS IN A ROW

In an interview with Fox News Digital at the 5K race, Siller reflected on each life that was tragically lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Siller spoke about the many runners who are the spouses and children of first responders and military service members — the people who served our nation in a variety of ways.

Frank Siller joined Fox News Digital for an interview at the Tunnel to Towers 5K finish line on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in New York City."All these families have their own Tunnel to Towers run inside our run," he said.

"And that’s what I love about it most. We remember everybody."

Tunnel to Towers maintains a tradition of honoring every single first responder who died on 9/11 by holding flags with their photos as the runners exit the tunnel into Lower Manhattan.Image 1 of 2

The annual 5K took runners through the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel to Ground Zero on Sept. 24, 2023.prevTwo participants are shown finishing the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC together on Sept. 24, 2023.As of Sunday, 343 New York City firefighters died due to 9/11-related illnesses — the same number who died on the day of the attacks, according to Siller.

Thousands of participants came out for Sunday’s event — and the rainy weather in New York City did not slow anyone down.

"You can feel the energy. It’s beautiful," Siller said, noting that nobody was bothered by the rain. Image 1 of 2

A firefighter holds the American flag as he completes the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC on Sept. 24, 2023.prevA rainy view of the Oculus is seen from a reflecting pool at the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan on Sept. 24, 2023."They came here to honor our heroes, those who’ve done so much for our country, sacrificed everything for our communities, and that’s why we’re here today — to remember them."

The post-race event offered food, drinks and music from performers like Lady A.

As Siller noted, the"great heroes" who lost their lives would have"liked a great celebration."

The race gets"bigger and bigger every year," Siller said, thanks to the participation and support of passionate Americans, he said.Siller said the 5K is "important this year and every year going forward."