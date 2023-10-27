'Tunnel of Terror' at suburban car wash offers screams and fun

The Dream Clean Car Wash in Algonquin is ready to take you on a spooky ride through the Tunnel of Terror this weekend.If you're not yet in the Halloween spirit, the Dream Clean Car Wash in Algonquin is ready to take you on a spooky ride through the Tunnel of Terror this weekend.

Prepare for a hair-raising experience as ghosts, zombies, and other creepy creatures emerge from the shadows to turn your vehicle into a haunted masterpiece. For just $20, you can have your car go through this eerie car wash that promises frightful fun for all ages. The ghoulishly good times will run from 5 to 9 PM every night leading up to Halloween.

For those seeking a different kind of thrill, the Chicago History Museum is hosting the Haunted Dolls Scavenger Hunt. Keep your eyes peeled for 13 hidden haunted dolls as you solve riddles related to the city's history to thwart a wayward spirit's sinister plan. You have until November 5th to unravel this mystery. headtopics.com

Across the area, communities and businesses are joining in on the Halloween fun by hosting Trunk or Treat events throughout the weekend. These are free gatherings that offer your little monsters a chance to collect an extra-large load of sweets, ensuring their Halloween is as sweet as can be.

