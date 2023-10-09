Tukwila crash: 3 people dead, 1 seriously injured

, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on S. 128th St., east of Military Rd. S. But officers weren't dispatched to the scene until someone reported the crash around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Two of the victims were found dead outside of the car. The heavy rescue squad cut into the vehicle to get two others out - one died at the scene. Another person was taken with life-threatening injuries to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

