Tugboat Uses Alternate Channel to Bypass Collapsed Bridge in Baltimore Port

A tugboat pushing a fuel barge was the first vessel to use an alternate channel to bypass the wreckage of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which had blocked traffic along the vital port’s main shipping channel. The barge supplying jet fuel to the Department of Defense left late Monday and was destined for Delaware’s Dover Air Force Base, though officials have said the temporary channel is open primarily to vessels that are helping with the cleanup effort.

Some barges and tugs that have been stuck in the Port of Baltimore since the collapse are also scheduled to pass through the channel

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mercnews / 🏆 88. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tugboat Uses Alternate Channel to Bypass Collapsed Bridge in BaltimoreA tugboat pushing a fuel barge becomes the first vessel to use an alternate channel to bypass the wreckage of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, allowing traffic to resume in the vital port’s main shipping channel.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

First vessel uses alternate channel to bypass wreckage at the Baltimore bridge collapse siteA tugboat pushing a fuel barge has become the first vessel to use an alternate channel to bypass the wreckage of Baltimore's collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

First vessel uses alternate channel to bypass wreckage at the Baltimore bridge collapse siteA fuel barge has become the first vessel to use an alternate channel to bypass the wreckage of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

1st vessel uses alternate channel to bypass wreckage at the Baltimore bridge collapse siteA tugboat pushing a fuel barge has become the first vessel to use an alternate channel to bypass the wreckage of Baltimore's collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

First vessel uses alternate channel to bypass wreckage at the Baltimore bridge collapse siteA tugboat pushing a fuel barge has become the first vessel to use an alternate channel to bypass the wreckage of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge. The disaster had blocked traffic along the vital port’s main shipping channel.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

First vessel uses alternate channel to bypass wreckage at the Baltimore bridge collapse siteA tugboat pushing a fuel barge has become the first vessel to use an alternate channel to bypass the wreckage of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »