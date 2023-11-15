Tucson Truck Terminal: A Truck Stop Staple in Southern Arizona

For nearly 70 years, truckers have been stopping at the Tucson Truck Terminal in Southern Arizona. The Triple T Truck Stop, open 24 hours a day since 1954, provides fuel and services for truckers. The truck stop was originally opened by Ira T. Morris and has been a staple for truckers in the area.

