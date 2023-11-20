Tucson Roadrunners' Cameron Hebig extends points streak in return to lineup

Part-time farmer and full-time Tucson Roadrunners center Cameron Hebig is on a roll in his return to Tucson's lineup. With his shorthanded goal Saturday at Coachella Valley, Hebig extended his points streak to three games, and he’s the second Roadrunner, after forward Dylan Guenther, to get multiple points in back-to-back games this season. “I’m just trying to compete and trying to do the best that I can to help the team and given an opportunity I want to make the most of that,” Hebig said.

“So it’s just trying to work hard and compete everyday and leave it all out there." Hebig said they approached the last three games against Coachella Valley (one in California and two in Tucson) like a playoff series, and in the “series,” he tallied five points, including three goals. Tucson won at Coachella Valley but lost in a 3-2 shootout on Friday and 5-4 on Saturday





