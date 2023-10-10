Tuberville reports ex-CIA chief Michael Hayden to Capitol cops over 'assassination' threat

CIA tried to cover up alleged sexual assault on female spy-in-training at agency HQ, lawsuit allegesFauci ​​secretly went to CIA HQ to ‘influence’ COVID-19 origins probe, House Republican allegesTuberville from the human race to Capitol police, accusing the former chief spook of calling for a “politically motivated assassination.

“I expect that will once again do an excellent job protecting members of Congress and bringing criminals to justice,” Tuberville (R-Ala.) said in a blistering statement. Hayden was responding Monday night to a post on X, formerly Twitter, venting frustration with Tuberville’s ongoing Senate hold on bulk votes for military promotions, which has held up the confirmation of at least 300 nominees put forward by President Biden for various posts.

Tuberville confirmed Monday that he would not lift his hold even after Palestinian terror group Hamas slaughtered at least 1,000 people — including at least 14 Americans — in a“Should Tommy Tuberville be removed from his committee? Yes or No?” self-described Democrat Nathalie Jacoby posted, referring to Tuberville’s membership of the Senate Armed Services Committee. headtopics.com

“Given General Hayden’s long career in Washington, he must have known that, by making such a statement, he was committing a serious crime,” Tuberville contended in his statement. “His own efforts today to reinterpret what he said are only a tacit admission of guilt. If we still have a nonpolitical justice system in this country, then General Hayden will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Last month, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) bypassed the hold to confirm three high-ranking nominees, including the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, C.Q. Brown. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Former CIA, NSA Director Gen. Michael Hayden Calls for Sen. Tuberville to Be AssassinatedSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Tuberville reports ex-CIA director to Capitol Police, claims Michael Hayden called for his ‘assassination’Get Alabama latest news. Find photos and videos, comment on the news, and join the forum discussions at al.com

NewsGuard Adviser Michael Hayden Calls for Sen. Tommy Tuberville to Be ‘Removed’ from the Human RaceSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Ex-CIA chief accused of calling for Sen. Tommy Tuberville's 'assassination'Today's Video Headlines: 10/9/23

Ex-CIA director says Tuberville should leave ‘human race,’ taunts ‘MAGAnuts’Ex-CIA Director Gen. Michael Hayden reaffirmed his position that Sen. Tommy Tuberville should not be considered a member of the human race on social media.

Ex-CIA director suggests Tuberville be removed from ‘the human race’ for promotion freezeGet Alabama latest news. Find photos and videos, comment on the news, and join the forum discussions at al.com