Between the crisis in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war, patience for Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s blockade is wearing thin on Capitol Hill. The Alabama Republican has nevertheless said he has no intention of abandoning his blockade, regardless of the circumstances, and his spokesperson added the right-wing senator would only shift gears if the Pentagon gave in to Tuberville’s demands and ended reimbursement benefits for U.S. troops.
Second, Democrats are “worried about” about these international crises, which is why they want to confirm pending U.S. military nominees. This really isn’t complicated. Third, Democrats don’t “want to circumvent the rules in the Senate,” so much as they want to allow the Senate to vote on military confirmations. It’s Tuberville’s abuses of the rules that are standing in the way. It’s an open question as to whether the coach-turned-politician actually appreciates these details.
United States Headlines
