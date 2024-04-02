TSLA Stock Price Declines as Deliveries Fall in Q1

The stock price of TSLA continued to decline after the company published its first-quarter vehicle production and deliveries report, revealing an 8.5% decline in deliveries compared to the previous year.

Analysts expressed concerns about sustainable growth and described the report as a disaster.

Tesla: TSLA sinks following Wells Fargo price target cutTesla (TSLA) is not sitting well on Wednesday after analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer to Underweight from Equal Weight.

New Zealand Dollar Declines as US Data Suggests Elevated Price PressuresThe New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is trading lower in its NZD/USD pair on Thursday after the release of US macroeconomic data suggests price pressures are likely to remain elevated. Producer Prices (PPI) for February came out higher than economist’s forecasted, according to data from US Bureau of Labour Statistics. It suggests inflation is likely to remain stubbornly high in the US, forcing the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates at their current level for longer, and scotching hopes of an early interest-rate cut. Higher interest rates are generally positive for a currency because they attract more inflows of foreign capital, so the data weighed on the NZD/USD pair, which measures the buying power of one New Zealand Dollar in US Dollar (USD) terms.

Some Categories See Price Declines Despite Overall InflationWhile inflation in February was still higher than the Federal Reserve's target, there are categories where prices are coming down. This article discusses the slowdown in inflation and highlights specific categories that have seen price declines.

XRP price declines as SEC and Ripple file proposal to keep briefing under wraps in lawsuitXRP price declined below its psychological support at $0.60, on Wednesday.

XRP price declines 7% on the week, Ripple CLO defends “non-security” status of tokenRipple (XRP) price slipped below the key psychological level of $0.60, for the first time in nearly 10 days.

Bally’s stock price surges on buyout offer from largest shareholder, hedge fund Standard GeneralStandard General, which owns 23% of Bally’s, submitted an offer Monday to buy out remaining shareholders in a deal valuing the company at about $648 million.

