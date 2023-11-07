TSA's Decision on 'Skull' with Battery and Wires

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) encountered a plastic skull with a nine-volt battery, wires, and two unidentifiable electronic items attached to its jaw. The image appeared to resemble an improvised explosive device, so the TSA had a specialist check for real explosives. However, it turned out to be a harmless medical training device. The owner of the bag claimed that the skull was being taken to a neurosurgery seminar and trade show in Cancun.

The TSA stated that the item should have been disassembled and labeled properly to be allowed on the flight

