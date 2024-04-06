Trump within single digits of Biden in New Jersey: poll

Former President Donald Trump is within single digits of President Joe Biden in blue New Jersey , the latest survey from Emerson College Poll ing/PIX11/therespondents, “In a hypothetical 2024 Presidential match-up between Joe Biden and Donald Trump , who would you vote for at this time?” Less than a majority, 46 percent, said they would vote for Biden , followed by 39 percent who said they would support Trump .

This puts Biden’s lead in the single digits in New Jersey — a difference of seven percentage points between the two. Another 15 percent remained undecided. Biden’s lead shrinks even further when third-party candidates are thrown into the mix. In that scenario, 41 percent support Biden, followed by 36 percent who support Trump — a difference of five percentage points. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. comes in third place with eight percent support, followed by one percent for Cornel West and one percent for Jill Stein. Another 14 percent remain undecide

Trump Biden New Jersey Poll Survey Election

