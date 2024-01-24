Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary

Former president Donald Trump celebrates in Nashua after he's projected to be the New Hampshire primary winner on Tuesday. Trump's victory dealt another blow to critics in his party who saw the New Hampshire race as perhaps the last best chance to stop or slow him.





Chris Christie suspends 2024 presidential campaign, clearing path for Haley in New HampshireFormer New Jersey governor Chris Christie suspends his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, creating more opportunities for former U.N. ambassador Haley in New Hampshire.

Frictions Emerge Among GOP Candidates in New HampshireThe GOP presidential race bounded into snow-covered New Hampshire on Tuesday, with new frictions erupting among the three remaining candidates as Trump and his two long-shot rivals turned their attention to the Granite State a week before a primary seen as perhaps the final chance for Republicans seeking a Trump alternative to slow his march to the nomination.

Trump wins Iowa caucuses, solidifying his grip on the Republican PartyFormer president Donald Trump wins the Iowa caucuses with a wide advantage, solidifying his dominance over the Republican Party and pushing the nation closer to a historic modern rematch.

Democrats Freak Out as Trump Wins IowaDemocrats are expressing concerns about Trump's potential totalitarian takeover if he returns to the White House, according to a headline by NBC.

How Michigan Found Its Offense to Exorcise CFP DemonsMichigan overcomes obstacles and wins the Rose Bowl, preparing for the National Championship game.

Oppenheimer Dominates Critics Choice Awards with Eight WinsOppenheimer built more awards season momentum Sunday evening, leading the field at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards with eight awards, including Best Picture, while Barbie was second with six.

