Trump will duck third GOP debate even after previous no-shows got him ‘Donald Duck’ nickname

Former President Donald Trump will be skipping the third Republican presidential debate in November just as he has the first two, The Post has confirmed. Former President Donald Trump will skip the third Republican presidential debate in November, even after being nicknamed “Donald Duck” for ducking out on the previous two, The Post has confirmed.

Trump will again fail to appear on stage with his GOP rivals for the debate in Miami on Nov. 8, one day after several states hold their primaries, sources confirmed to The Post.

The decision comes after his rivals lambasted the 77-year-old at the second GOP debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. Wednesday night, with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie calling Trump “Donald Duck” and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis