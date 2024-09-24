Trump Warns Energy Jobs Will Vanish If Harris Becomes President

Former President Donald Trump said Monday at an event in Smithton, Pennsylvania , that energy jobs in the state will plummet if he is not elected president.

“My wife and I are both energy workers. So, with the energy transition in Pennsylvania, our focus and our ability to take our financial resources and put those back into the farm has been tremendous,” he explained. Trump emphasized that if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected president, then energy jobs in the state will be destroyed.

Trump Kamala Harris Energy Jobs Fracking Pennsylvania

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

McDonald’s didn’t dispute Harris’ job at the fast food chainVice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign opponent, former President Donald Trump, has asserted that Harris fabricated

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »

Trump warns of energy job losses in Pennsylvania if Harris elected presidentFormer President Donald Trump visited Smithton, Pennsylvania, and warned that energy jobs in the state would be destroyed if Vice President Kamala Harris were to become president. He emphasized the importance of pro-American energy policy, including fracking, for sustaining local economies and livelihoods.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris Go Head-To-HeadAll eyes will be on TV screens nationwide as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump take center stage at a much-anticipated debate Tuesday night. This election cycle's second presidential debate, and the first following President Joe Biden’s departure from the top of the Democratic ticket, will be...

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

President Biden, VP Harris, former President Trump all visiting Flight 93 National Memorial todayUnited Flight 93 crashed in a Pennsylvania field when forty passengers and crew members fought back against hijackers on September 11, 2001.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Harris-Trump ABC News debate: Key takeaways from a fierce exchangeHarris put Trump on the defensive while Trump tried to tie Harris to Biden.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Harris-Trump ABC News debate: Key takeaways from a fierce exchangeHarris put Trump on the defensive while Trump tried to tie Harris to Biden.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »