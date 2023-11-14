Trump Voter Turns Against Him

Eric voted for Donald Trump in the last election. He really, really does not want Trump to be president again. A professor at the local college, Eric sat with me on the sofa of his breezy detached home in the central Georgia city of Milledgeville, northeast of Macon. His shelves are stacked with a colorful mix of fantasy fiction and science books. His wife sits nearby, tapping away at a laptop.

His 7-year-old daughter, dressed in a giraffe onesie, occasionally interjects (“Who did Pa say is corrupt, Mom?” “Hillary”)





🏆 6. dcexaminer » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Voter advocates celebrate monumental Spanish-speaking voter changesElection day is an opportunity to cast your votes and make your voice heard. But, what happens when the language you speak doesn’t match the language on the ballot?

Source: fox43 - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Ex-Jill Biden rep demands WH purge as president's dismal polls plummetIndependent voter Bernadette Wright, Republican voter Moses Sanchez and Democratic voter Jahmiel Jackson join 'FOX & Friends' to discuss their disappointment with President Biden as polls show Trump leading in several swing states.

Source: nypost - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Man charged with making threats against Georgia officials connected to case against TrumpAn Alabama man has been charged with making threatening voicemails to Fulton County officials in Georgia because of their connections to the case against former President Donald Trump.

Source: CNN - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime fixer, prepares to testify against Trump in fraud trialThe two men will come face to face in a Manhattan courtroom, where Cohen is slated to take the witness stand and testify about Trump's business practices.

Source: politico - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Trump fraud trial live updates: Michael Cohen begins second day of testimony against TrumpThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Michael Cohen testifies against Trump in fraud trial; Trump: 'Proven liar'Montgomery, Alabama

Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »