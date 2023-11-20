Trump Visits U.S.-Mexico Border, Endorsed by Texas Governor Abbott

Donald Trump returned to the U.S.-Mexico border for a visit and was endorsed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas. Trump campaigns on a hard-line immigration agenda that would be far more expansive than his first term policies. Abbott expressed the need for a president who can secure the border and called for Trump's return as president. Trump thanked Abbott and stated that defeating President Joe Biden would make Abbott's job easier.
Trump also served meals to Texas National Guard soldiers stationed at the border
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Endorses Trump's Presidential BidTexas Governor Greg Abbott officially endorses former President Donald Trump's bid to reclaim the White House, citing the need for a president who can secure the border and stem the surge of migrant crossings under President Joe Biden.
Gov. Abbott Shares Clip of Texas Border Wall ConstructionTexas Gov. Greg Abbott shared to X on Saturday a clip of the wall being constructed along the border of his state and Mexico.
