Trump Uses Death of Grand Rapids Woman to Criticize Biden's Immigration Policies

During campaign events in Michigan and Wisconsin, Donald Trump used the recent death of a Grand Rapids woman killed by an undocumented immigrant to criticize President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

The woman, Ruby Garcia, was found dead on March 22, and the suspect, Brandon Ortiz-Vite, is a Mexican citizen. Trump accused Biden of causing a 'bloodbath' at the U.S.-Mexico border.

During campaign events in Michigan and Wisconsin on Tuesday, Donald Trump used the recent death of a Grand Rapids woman killed by a man who immigration officials say entered the country illegally to amplify his inflammatory rhetoric on the campaign trail accusing President Joe Biden of causing a "bloodbath" at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The family of a slain Grand Rapids woman expressed their annoyance and shock at former President Donald Trump's speech on immigration. The accused killer, Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a 25-year-old Mexican citizen who entered the United States illegally, confessed to shooting Ruby Garcia multiple times during an argument and dumping her body on US-131.

