Trump trials: Slow motions

Welcome back to The Trump Trials, our weekly effort to keep readers up to date on the many criminal — and civil — cases the 45th president is fighting in federal and state courts.Federal prosecutors and Donald Trump’s attorneys were supposed to have until Monday to finish filing pretrial motions in the D.C. federal election obstruction case — a key deadline in the proceedings.

These motions often launch the consequential fights that will decide the parameters of an upcoming trial, a little like drawing boundaries on a playing field.— just days before the deadline — the judge granted Trump’s request for an extension, giving both sides until Oct. 23.the D.C.

In that filing, Trump’s attorneys said “fatal deficiencies in the indictment will be addressed in future motion(s) and proceeding(s).”In addition to filing their motion to dismiss, Trump’s lawyers renewed their efforts to delay the trial timeline. headtopics.com

Trump’s team said in a filing that prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith are not giving them enough time to write motions and prepare. His lawyers said prosecutors are pushing a fast timeline and denying Trump his “constitutional right to present a defense.

Ultimately, judges decide the timing of trials. Prosecutors have said that Trump’s team has ample time and accused his lawyers of deploying delay tactics.No major developments in Trump’s case, but one of his co-defendants made news: Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee rejected former Trump attorney Sidney Powell’s attempt to get the case against her dismissed. headtopics.com

For the British comedy fans, from our colleague Amy Gardner: McAfee appeared to make a Monty Python reference when he rejected co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro’s request to dismiss his indictment because one of the special prosecutors apparently did not properly document that he’d been sworn in to work on the case, as required under Georgia law.

N.Y. appeals court declines to halt Donald Trump's civil fraud trialA New York appeals judge declined Friday to halt Donald Trump's civil fraud trial, rebuffing the former president's request to postpone it while he fights a pretrial ruling that could strip him of control of such assets as Trump Tower.

