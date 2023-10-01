Trump Trials: A gun and a gag order

may have violated the conditions of his release on charges of trying to obstruct the 2020 election if he purchased a gun during a recent campaign stop in South Carolina. The issue could be discussed at an Oct. 16 hearing on a potential gag order.

at a gun show and touted that he purchased the weapon — only to later retract that and say the former president didn’t actually purchase or possess the gun. But Trump himself later reposted a contradictory video that a supporter made with a caption celebrating Trump’s apparent purchase of the weapon.

Prosecutors cited the potential purchase in a filing arguing that U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who is overseeing the election-obstruction trial, should issue a narrow gag order restricting what Trump can publicly say about the case. Trump’s teamThis week, the biggest public court action involving Trump will be

a separate, civil case in New York City, where a fraud trial before a state judge . New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) sued Trump and his company for $250 million, alleging the Trump Organization inflated the values of Trump’s properties and assets to defraud lenders and insurance companies.that Trump committed fraud.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Mary Trump explains 'worst thing' that could happen to Donald TrumpThe former president's estranged niece explained what he has 'lived his entire life in fear of' during a new podcast discussion.

Donald Trump indictment: Judge schedules hearing on DOJ request for gag order in 2020 election caseThe federal judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's 2020 election subversion case scheduled a hearing to discuss the Justice Department's request for a gag order.

Federal prosecutors press Trump gag order request as judge sets hearing for argumentsFederal prosecutors are pressing their case for a limited gag order on former President Donald Trump

Donald Trump arrives in Anaheim to speak at California GOP ConventionTrump supporters came out as the former president came into town for the event

Former President Donald Trump, in Anaheim, says he’d ‘bring back law’ to CaliforniaGov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden draw most of the former president’s ire as he speaks to a friendly crowd at the California GOP convention.

Civil fraud trial against Donald Trump set to begin in New YorkA judge has already ruled that Trump submitted fraudulent valuations in order to obtain better loans and insurance terms.

may have violated the conditions of his release on charges of trying to obstruct the 2020 election if he purchased a gun during a recent campaign stop in South Carolina. The issue could be discussed at an Oct. 16 hearing on a potential gag order.posted a photo of him posing with a Glock pistol

at a gun show and touted that he purchased the weapon — only to later retract that and say the former president didn’t actually purchase or possess the gun. But Trump himself later reposted a contradictory video that a supporter made with a caption celebrating Trump’s apparent purchase of the weapon.

Prosecutors cited the potential purchase in a filing arguing that U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who is overseeing the election-obstruction trial, should issue a narrow gag order restricting what Trump can publicly say about the case. Trump’s teamThis week, the biggest public court action involving Trump will be

a separate, civil case in New York City, where a fraud trial before a state judge

. New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) sued Trump and his company for $250 million, alleging the Trump Organization inflated the values of Trump’s properties and assets to defraud lenders and insurance companies.that Trump committed fraud. Now both sides will present additional evidence to Engoron (this is not a jury trial), who will decide on the penalty. Trump may testify at some point — and multiple people familiar with his plans, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss them, said he may show up Monday or sometime this week to watch the trial.

Engoron issued sanctions on Trump’s attorneys for making repetitive,arguments, our colleague Shayna Jacobs reported.

Among the lawyers slapped with a $7,500 penalty? Christopher Kise, a defense attorney who is also representing Trump in his federal criminal case in Florida.