Trump to Highlight Murder of Michigan Woman in Speech on Biden's Immigration Policies

Donald Trump is expected to highlight the murder of a young Michigan woman and the arrest of a suspect who had entered the U.S. illegally from Mexico in a speech on Tuesday focused on his Democratic opponent Joe Biden's immigration policies. The former Republican president, who has posted on his Truth Social account about the murder of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia in Grand Rapids last month, is due to make remarks in the city that his campaign has titled 'Biden's border bloodbath.

' Police say Garcia was shot in her car by Brandon Ortiz-Vite, 25, who she was dating. Peter Hoekstra, the chair of the Michigan Republican Party and a Trump ally, told Reuters he expects Trump to address Garcia's murder in his speech

