Trump testimony in civil fraud trial set for Nov. 6, judge rules Ivanka Trump must also testify

FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Ivanka Trump, during a video interview with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol at the hearing Thursday, …is set to testify Nov. 6 in the civil business fraud case against him, following testimony from his three eldest children, state lawyers said Friday.

It was already expected that the ex-president and sons Donald Jr. and Eric would testify. The timing became clear Friday, when the judge ruled that daughter The schedule sets up a blockbuster stretch for the trial of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit. She alleges that the former president, now the Republican front-runner for 2024, overstated his wealth for years on financial statements that were given to banks, insurers and others to help secure loans and deals.and the two sons are defendants in the case, but the state is initially calling them to the stand before the defense begins its case. The defense can then call them again.

“She is 100% someone who can come in and testify,” said Kevin Wallace, a lawyer for the attorney general’s office.

