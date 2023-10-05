Trump 'temporarily' drops lawsuit against former lawyer-turned-witness Michael Cohen

Former President Donald Trump is surrounded by court officers and secret service agents as he leave the courtroom during a lunch break in his civil business fraud trial, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer), his former lawyer and fixer who is now a key witness in a criminal case against him, Cohen and a Trump spokesperson said Thursday night.

Trump had accused Cohen of “spreading falsehoods” “with malicious intent" and causing “vast reputational harm” for talking publicly about hush-money payments made to women during Trump's 2016 campaign that are at the heart of criminal charges he faces in New York. Trump has also accused Cohen of breaking a confidentiality agreement that he signed as a condition of his employment.

The former president and GOP front-runner's decision comes days before he was set to give a deposition in the suitThat testimony was originally set for Oct. 3, but Trump rescheduled so he could attend the first three days of a separate New York civil fraud trial. Cohen is likely to testify in that trial next week. headtopics.com

A Trump spokesperson said Trump had decided “to temporarily pause" the suit against Cohen as he mounts another campaign for the White House and fights criminal charges in four separate jurisdictions, but said he would refile at a later date.

“Given that President Trump is required to sit for deposition in a civil matter on Columbus Day, when he is scheduled to be in the Great State of New Hampshire, and while the President is fighting against the meritless claims that have been lodged against him in New York, Washington D.C., Florida, and Georgia, as well as continuing his winning campaign ... headtopics.com

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Trump Decides To 'Temporarily Pause' Lawsuit Against Former Attorney Michael CohenThe former president had accused Cohen of breaking attorney-client privilege.

Trump drops suit against former lawyer Michael CohenThe former president, facing a scheduling conflict with a campaign rally, ended his case seeking $500 million from the attorney who turned on him.

Trump 'temporarily' drops lawsuit against former lawyer-turned-witness Michael CohenFormer President Donald Trump has dropped his $500 million lawsuit against Michael Cohen, his former lawyer and fixer who is now a key witness in a criminal case against him. But he is not waiving his right to sue again. Trump had accused Cohen of “spreading falsehoods” “with malicious intent” and causing “vast reputational harm” for talking publicly about hush-money payments that Cohen made to women during Trump’s 2016 campaign that are now at the heart of a separate criminal trial. A Trump spokesman says the former president intends to continue to pursue claims against Cohen at a later date.

Trump 'temporarily' drops lawsuit against former lawyer-turned-witness Michael CohenFormer President Donald Trump has dropped his $500 million lawsuit against Michael Cohen, his former lawyer and fixer who is now a key witness in a criminal case against him

Trump moves to 'temporarily' dismiss $500 million lawsuit against Michael CohenFormer President Donald Trump is 'temporarily' dismissing his lawsuit against Michael Cohen, his campaign says.

Trump files to dismiss $500 mln lawsuit against his ex-lawyer Michael CohenFormer U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday filed a notice to voluntarily dismiss his $500 million lawsuit against his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, a court filing showed.