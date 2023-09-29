Trump supporters, opponents scuffle briefly outside Anaheim convention venue

Trump supporters rallied boisterously while 'God Bless the USA' blasted on repeat, while Democrats protested with signs that said 'Trump: Go directly to jail.' Former President Trump is set to speak at the California Republican Party Fall Convention in Anaheim. “I don’t even know what that means,” said Kennedy, 79.

She motioned to the Trump crowd and said, “When you have radical people like this, they have no understanding of their country’s history.”

Adrian Gonzalez, 26, of Los Angeles came out to support the former president. He waved a flag that said “Don’t tread on Trump.” “He’s putting America first and keeping our country safe by building a wall to keep our borders secure,” Gonzalez said. “He was also tough on China during the COVID pandemic. And he’s still standing after everything the Democrats threw at him.”

Kimberly Nguyen of Pasadena said she supported Trump because she left communist Vietnam in the 1990s and did not want America to become like the nation she fled. “Without him, America has gone to hell in a handbasket,” Nguyen said. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, the Disney tourists kept trooping past, the Mickey glitter-ears lost in a sea of red shirts and Trump hats.

Read more:

latimes »

Republican presidential candidates, including Trump, in Anaheim for state conventionMost of the attention at the California Republican Party Fall Convention will be on the GOP presidential candidates -- including former President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to speak Friday and is one of four hopefuls set to attend the weekend gathering.

Trump in AnaheimFormer president will address state GOP delegates

Trump to deliver keynote speech at GOP convention in AnaheimMost of the attention at the California Republican Party Fall Convention in Anaheim will be on the GOP presidential candidates -- including former President Donald Trump.

Photos: Trump, supporters descend on Anaheim for GOP conventionFormer President Trump is set to speak at the California Republican Party Fall Convention in Anaheim.

Donald Trump arrives in Anaheim to speak at California GOP ConventionTrump supporters came out as the former president came into town for the event

Former President Donald Trump, in Anaheim, says he’d ‘bring back law’ to CaliforniaGov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden draw most of the former president’s ire as he speaks to a friendly crowd at the California GOP convention.

Photos: Trump, supporters descend on Anaheim for GOP convention

Former President Trump is set to speak at the California Republican Party Fall Convention in Anaheim.

“I don’t even know what that means,” said Kennedy, 79. She motioned to the Trump crowd and said, “When you have radical people like this, they have no understanding of their country’s history.”

Adrian Gonzalez, 26, of Los Angeles came out to support the former president. He waved a flag that said “Don’t tread on Trump.”

“He’s putting America first and keeping our country safe by building a wall to keep our borders secure,” Gonzalez said. “He was also tough on China during the COVID pandemic. And he’s still standing after everything the Democrats threw at him.”

Kimberly Nguyen of Pasadena said she supported Trump because she left communist Vietnam in the 1990s and did not want America to become like the nation she fled.

“Without him, America has gone to hell in a handbasket,” Nguyen said.

Meanwhile, the Disney tourists kept trooping past, the Mickey glitter-ears lost in a sea of red shirts and Trump hats.

Bernsen, the tourist from Fresno, said his 8-year-old son, Brayden, was unhappy with the delay as his parents stopped to watch the arguing. The boy was thinking about the rides.

“He’s a little frustrated with us right now,” Bernsen said, smiling at his son. “He’s like, ‘This is adult stuff and you said we’re going to Disneyland, and now you better go and find me the most expensive gift at Disneyland because I have to sit around and wait.’”

Ashlyn Bassetti, down from Monterey County, was pushing a stroller to the theme park past arguing Democrats and Republicans.

“I woke up at 7 a.m. to the protests,” said Bassetti, 31. “I couldn’t even sleep in on my vacation.”