Trump supporters rallied boisterously while 'God Bless the USA' blasted on repeat, while Democrats protested with signs that said 'Trump: Go directly to jail.' Former President Trump is set to speak at the California Republican Party Fall Convention in Anaheim. “I don’t even know what that means,” said Kennedy, 79.
She motioned to the Trump crowd and said, “When you have radical people like this, they have no understanding of their country’s history.”
Adrian Gonzalez, 26, of Los Angeles came out to support the former president. He waved a flag that said “Don’t tread on Trump.” “He’s putting America first and keeping our country safe by building a wall to keep our borders secure,” Gonzalez said. “He was also tough on China during the COVID pandemic. And he’s still standing after everything the Democrats threw at him.”
Kimberly Nguyen of Pasadena said she supported Trump because she left communist Vietnam in the 1990s and did not want America to become like the nation she fled. “Without him, America has gone to hell in a handbasket,” Nguyen said. headtopics.com
Meanwhile, the Disney tourists kept trooping past, the Mickey glitter-ears lost in a sea of red shirts and Trump hats.
Bernsen, the tourist from Fresno, said his 8-year-old son, Brayden, was unhappy with the delay as his parents stopped to watch the arguing. The boy was thinking about the rides.
“He’s a little frustrated with us right now,” Bernsen said, smiling at his son. “He’s like, ‘This is adult stuff and you said we’re going to Disneyland, and now you better go and find me the most expensive gift at Disneyland because I have to sit around and wait.’”
Ashlyn Bassetti, down from Monterey County, was pushing a stroller to the theme park past arguing Democrats and Republicans.
“I woke up at 7 a.m. to the protests,” said Bassetti, 31. “I couldn’t even sleep in on my vacation.”