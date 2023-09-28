Trump suggests no current GOP contender could be his running mate

“Has anyone seen a VP in that group? I don’t think so,” Trump said during a speech in Michigan Wednesday as he skipped the second Republican primary debate. Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung on Thursday did not directly say whether Trump is definitively ruling out all seven contenders from the debate, only telling The Washington Post in an email that “President Trump was very clear in his remarks.”

The former president has a history of making off-the-cuff remarks he later walks back (along with 30,573 false or misleading claims over four years, according to a , and has often pulled support from one-time allies — many of whom appeared on Wednesday’s debate stage.Trump has soured on former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who prepped Trump for his 2016 debates; Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom Trump endorsed in 2017; South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who served as Trump’s ambassador to the U.N.; and former vice president Mike Pence — Trump’s previous running mate.

Haley said Ramaswamy made her ‘dumber.’ She once praised his intellect.

Trump vies for union votes in Michigan while his GOP challengers debateFormer President Donald Trump will be in battleground Michigan Wednesday night working to win over blue-collar voters in the midst of an autoworkers' strike.

“They’ll do anything: secretary of something, they even say VP. Has anyone seen a VP in that group? I don’t think so,” Trump told the crowd at an auto parts plant in Clinton Township.

Though some contenders like Christie and Haley are hitting back at Trump harder than others, there is clear hesitation among others to lob more aggressive strikes against Trump, who is still popular with GOP voters and remains the clear front-runner in the Republican contest: As The Post’s Michael Scherer