Trump shares bizarre court sketch of him sitting next to Jesus at fraud trial

"People are starting to see what a great company I built through the trial started by the Racist Attorney General of New York State, Letitia 'Peekaboo' James,""It was all supposed to be private, but in many ways, it is exposing a great success," he claimed, describing "incredible assets, lots of cash and it only gets better.

He claims the charges against him were coming down from the Department of Justice because he is the Republican front-runner.

He claims the charges against him were coming down from the Department of Justice because he is the Republican front-runner.

Former President Donald Trump shared a bizarre court sketch of himself sitting next to Jesus before returning to the courtroom for the second day of trial in his Manhattan civil fraud case Tuesday., formerly Twitter, by user Dom Lucie — who wrote it is “the most accurate court sketch of all time. Because nobody could have made it this far alone.”

Just a few hours later, the former president announced he would once again appear in court on Tuesday as the fraud case continues.

“People are starting to see what a great company I built through the trial started by the Racist Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James,”“It was all supposed to be private, but in many ways, it is exposing a great success,” he claimed, describing “incredible assets, lots of cash and it only gets better.

“It is also stating, loud and clear, ‘Don’t move your company to New York, and if you are already here, move out fast. Too much work and heartache dealing with the Radical Left Democrats, Marxists and Fascists.”charged with overinflating the values of his many properties

Trump has repeatedly denied these allegations, and has called the trial a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt.”

He claims the charges against him were coming down from the Department of Justice because he is the Republican front-runner.

“What we have here is an attempt to hurt me in an election,” the former president said as he entered the courtroom on Monday.Trump has repeatedly denied allegations he overinflated his property values and has called the trial a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt.”found him, his family, and his business, the Trump Organization, liable for fraud.

Speaking outside the courthouse Monday evening, Trump told reporters: “I think that was very good, the last five minutes was outstanding.

“The judge essentially conceded that the statute of limitations we won at the court of appeals is in effect, therefore about 80% of the case is over,” he claimed.Trump claims the charges against him were coming down from the Department of Justice because he is the Republican front-runner.The former president is charged with overinflating the values of his many properties in a $250 million lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.“I was going to come out and say that, as you know, we’re not entitled to a jury — which is pretty unusual in the United States of America, so we think it’s very unfair that we don’t have a jury, but the judge’s last statement was very fair.”

Engoron explained in court on Monday that he will be the one determining whether former President Donald Trump, his business, and his family are guilty of fraud because no paperwork was submitted by either side demanding a jury trial.

But the judge did not yet make any rulings on the statute of limitations, despite Trump’s claims.

Bill Maher Prods A Struggling Ron DeSantis During The Return of 'Real Time': "If The Campaign Was Going Well, You Wouldn't Be On This Show"