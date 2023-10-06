Trump sets his sights on Iowa with visits Saturday as he tries to solidify his support in the state

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a visit to the Vande Voort family farm, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Leighton, Iowa. Trump continues his autumn push in Iowa with campaign events in two cities. Trumps Saturday afternoon stops in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids are his third and fourth in a little more than two weeks.

Trump's expected afternoon stops in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids will be his third and fourth in a little more than two weeks, part of a stepped-up campaign schedule as the opening contest for the Trump was set to appear in Waterloo at the latest in a recent series of organizing rallies that have drawn more than 1,000 people — 2,000-plus at some — and are aimed at encouraging attendees to pledge to support him in...

Campaign advisers have said they expect Trump to win the caucuses, which are precinct-level, party-run meetings where party members also register the first votes of the 2024 GOP campaign.this past week that it was moving roughly 20 of his Florida-based national campaign staff to Iowa, emphasizing the effort to beat Trump there. Nikki Haley, a former U.N.

“My sense of it is that there is lots of time left,” said strategist David Kochel, a senior Iowa and national adviser to previous Republican presidential candidates. “And Iowa is going to tell us something really meaningful and Trump shouldn’t take it for granted.

After Trump's loosely organized Iowa campaign produced a second-place finish in Iowa in 2016, his team says it is now running a more disciplined, data-driven campaign in the state. At his rallies, people are directed to a text number that tracks their interest in supporting the candidate, as well as representing him at the caucuses and volunteering for the campaign.

Trump had planned to host a Des Moines kickoff organizing event in May where advisers expected a crowd of roughly 5,000, but that appearance was scrubbed at the last minute due to the threat of severe weather.

